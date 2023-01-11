Local firefighters help rescue residents in flooded Merced neighborhood

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — This week started as a whirlwind for Bakersfield Fire Captain Ben Henggeler and the rest of the Swift Water Team, dispatching to the Sacramento area as part of a pre-deployment plan for the atmospheric river hitting the state.

“We’re capable of performing rescues in different scenarios based on flooding or moving water,” Henggeler said. “In some stretches there was a foot of standing water in some of these residences and we’re basically pulling people out that wanted to come out.”

Their capabilities coming in use for residents in Merced who found themselves trapped within their homes amid the storm

“We’re dealing with situations and with weather beyond what is considered normal. Some people are hesitant or some people are wanting to bring a lot of their personal belongings,” he said. “They’re trying to consolidate while we’re trying to move as quickly as we can.”

Even though they train for situations like these, Henggeler said there’s always unexpected circumstances that you can’t plan for. He said even those native to the communities are shocked by the sheer force of these storms.

“In talking with some of the other departments and personnel, with the previous storms that have gone through that area and the water flow is tremendous, it’s unprecedented. They’ve never seen the water flow like it was during that last storm.”

For the swift water team, they’re grateful that during these treacherous times they can help. For now, they’re moving from the most involved areas to the least involved and will continue working on evacuations wherever they’re needed.