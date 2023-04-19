Local hairdresser collects donated bras for women in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local organizations sometimes ask for donations from the community to support their cause. Oftentimes, they're met with people who bring in what they can when they can. However, one local woman is going above and beyond, creating her own side gig collecting as many donations as she can to help women in need.

Women from all over Bakersfield have brought their bras, as well as other feminine needs, to Sherry Morrow, a local hairstylist who passes it along to the Open Door Network.

"I have to say everyone thanks me for what I do, but I'm… I didn't do anything," said Morrow. "It's all my beautiful friends, because without the beautiful, giving hearts, I'm nothing."

Morrow works to create awareness and donate to those less fortunate. She says it all started when a friend of hers told her about the Open Door Network accepting donations of gently-used bras.

"A lot of women don't realize that, and so I spread the word to get out there in the community that - Don't throw away your used bras," said Morrow. "That they can be recycled."

23ABC Local hairdresser Sherry Morrow collects donated bras and gives them to organizations that help unhoused women in Kern County.

Since then, Morrow says she has been collecting bras. She is about to make her third bulk donation to ODN. Last time, she says she had about 300 bras to donate. This time, she says she's counted roughly 520 donated bras so far.

Morrow says she relied solely on word of mouth, social media, and her friends and family to help her expand her collection of donations in what she calls a "chain reaction."

Morrow says she's proud of her work.

"I just feel like in my heart I want other people to know that people do care, and sometimes somebody can be really down on their luck, and just knowing that at least one person cares just touches their heart," said Morrow.

Morrow says she's grateful for everyone's generosity in donating to this cause. Although her biggest ask is for bra donations, she also collects feminine hygiene products and other items for women, femmes, and people assigned female at birth.

"We also don't just do used bras, sports bras or new, we also do underwear, hygiene products for women, books," listed Morrow.

Aside from making donations to the Open Door Network, Morrow also donates her collected items to various other causes in the community and already has plans for her next round.

"Next, I'll be doing used towels, sheets, blankets for the SPCA," said Morrow.

Morrow's current batch of donations will be delivered to the Open Door Network next week. She says, however, that she collects donations all year round, and invites anyone to donate what they can. To contact Morrow about making a donation, please email her at tinkerbell1tink@yahoo.com.