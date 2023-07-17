Local man celebrates 50 years teaching and coaching kids in the pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A small pool on the west side of Bakersfield just celebrated one man's career and dedication to teaching and coaching kids in the water.

And although Ed Edgmon is no longer leading the Rio Bravo Greeley swim program, he's as synonymous with R.B.G. as the letters on the swim cap.

The longtime P.E. instructor started the program in 1973.

"So many people that swam on this team are now watching their kids swim," said Edgmon. "It's a lot of fun."

Thousands of kids have taken part in that time, and even more have come back to watch their own kids in the same pool where they spent their summers.

"It can be so emotional," said Edgmon, "they say you said this to me, and I don't remember that, but it was so lasting in their mind."

Even more return to coach and teach the next generation of swimmers.

And swimming is a family business. His son Kevin coached at R.B.G. and at the high school level. He now runs his own private swim instruction business.

His daughter Cory is now the head coach at R.B.G. who credits her mom and dad for being the 'voice in her head.'

"It's been ingrained in my head," said Cory. "In a very encouraging way and now in my second year, I'm starting to get my own voice, while remembering what my parents taught me."

The school celebrated Ed's half-century earlier this summer, and even though he's not running the practices anymore, he's never too far from the water.

"I'm a spectator, maybe coaching my grandkid, but I cheer for all of them," said Edgmon.

And he's never more than a breath away.

Edgmon coached the Aqua Aces program for two years before starting the swim team at R.B.G.

