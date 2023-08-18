Local musicians look back on fond memories at Narducci's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield losing yet another historic landmark when owners of Narducci’s announced the closure of the restaurant, bar and venue. This loss felt throughout the community but especially those in our local music scene.

“I mean Narducci’s it’s a landmark. It’s part of East Bakersfield’s history," said Mento Buru's Matt Munoz.

Bakersfield musicians are in mourning as they recall the first time they entered Narducci’s building.

“The first time I played here was 25 years ago, it's place where good music comes together," said Philip Williams, lead vocalist of 3 Red Flags. "I used to work at Luigi's and we would have our parties here and the old owner, Jimmy, he would start playing saxophone and he would challenge Gino to a race.”

Originally a hotel and restaurant that was passed down from owner to owner, Narducci's was eventually taken over by Marino Narducci in 1967. His son James, known fondly as Jimmy, eventually took over for his father and added more elements of music to the venue.

“Talk about Basque restaurants, Basque fusion you think of Narducci’s," Munoz said. "Jim Narducci back in the day was known for booking bands all the time.”

Wlliams said that in his 25 years of playing music, one of the unique traits that Narducci’s brought to the Bakersfield sound was variety.

“It’s in a cool little part of town of old Kern. There’s a lot of history here," he said. “The stage was huge so you wanted to do your McJagger walk you could, and the all ages thing just brought everybody together."

Sodacrackers frontman Zane Adamo said his first visit to Narducci’s was nerve-wracking.

“I actually played here for the first time I was 11 or 12. I played with my dads friend Chris Truitt, and I remember playing here and just not knowing what was going, first time in a bar and the rule was I had to stay on the stage," Adamo said.

Now a seasoned musician Adamo says he’s sorry to see the doors closed.

“I’d like to think that the Downtown Bakersfield revitalization that we’ve seen will spill over into this part of town too," he said.

Munoz said this loss is tough for the local music scene because the opportunities for this venue gave for young musicians to make their mark.

“We pride ourselves on the Bakersfield sound and being a place of cultivating new sounds," he said. "When we lose a venue that’s another place where 200 to 300 bands won’t get to play."

This isn’t the first time Narducci’s has closed it’s doors. The popular spot has seen hardship in the past, but they’d reopened last year and continued offering spots to local bands.

“Edgar. the guy who ran Narduccis, a really stand-up guy" Adamo siad. "He offered me and the band a few spots. Really appreciate everything he did and put into the business.”

The last year not only a chance for bands to play, but for more memories to be made.

“My daughter and her friends came and I could tell them I played here when I was your age," Williams said.

Given it’s history, Munoz said he's hopeful this isn’t truly goodbye.

“I think with this latest chapter, somebody is going to step up," he said. "You know we just have to wait and see but I think it's going to be back. Narducci's can't go away, it's part of Bakersfield's history."