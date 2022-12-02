Local organization hosting workout challenge and donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We all know that as temperatures drop, many struggle to stay warm. That's why a local organization that supports veterans is looking to give back.

This weekend, Lean4Vets is hosting a workout and donation drive. Instead of a registration fee, you can bring a new jacket or outerwear item and the nonprofit will donate those items to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Jamison Center.

The event will have 10 exercise stations like burpees, push-ups, jump squats, sit ups, etc. along the 5k distance. There are exercise coaches at each station to encourage you while giving modifications so that all levels of fitness can participate.

Kids and pets are welcome.

The event will be held at Yokuts Park. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.

