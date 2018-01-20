Local radio host in hot water after racial slurs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A racial tirade and fowl language posted on Facebook has a local radio host in hot water Friday. Jaz McKay of KNZR posted a live Facebook video on his page Thursday night. And Friday afternoon the show had a fill-in.

23ABC News has reached out the KNZR's management as well as Jaz McKay for comments. So far the only response we've gotten is from staffers who told us they could not comment about Jaz McKay or his video.

In the video a man identifies himself as KNZR host Jaz McKay.

"Hi ya'll doing there? This is your old buddy Jaz McKay," said the man.

Around 9:50PM Thursday, the man in the Facebook Live video post a video of him complaining about radio stations in Bakersfield.

"Are you guys in for an experiment?... How many English radio... how many Mexican radio stations will we find?" he said.

In the Facebook Live video posted on McKay's Facebook page, the man changed the radio dial and made racial slurs about stations playing Mexican music.

The man comments, "More Mexican sh*t. More Mexican sh*t... Okay more sp*c... excuse me more Mexican music."

This is not the first time Jaz McKay has gotten into trouble. Last June, McKay’s CCW permit was suspended for comments he made involving gun violence on Facebook.

A former producer of his, Chad Garcia, said this video isn’t anything unusual for McKay.

"He's done this six times over the past year and a half easily. If it's not a racial tirade on social media than he's threatened to shoot somebody. If he's not threatening to shoot somebody then he's screaming at people. This is the normal behavior that I saw while working and producing his show for over a year and a half," said Garcia.

Towards the end of the video you hear him looking for a certain type of music.

"You know we're in Bakerfield, Califor... we're in the USA, right?.... Where the f*ck is American Rock N Roll music?" said the man in the video.

The video ends with him telling his Facebook followers to listen and support only English speaking stations.

He said, "As long as it speaks English. English! English! English!" And while honking his car horn continues, "English!"

23ABC is still waiting for comment from KNZR and Jaz McKay about the video and McKay not being on his show this afternoon.