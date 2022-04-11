Local religious celebrations take place around Kern County in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — April is a month full of religious celebrations for our community.

23ABC brought you the details on local Ramadan celebrations which continue throughout this month.

And the Jewish celebration of Passover begins at sundown this Friday.

For the Buddhist community, the new year is just around the corner, starting April 16th.

Plus, for our Hindu neighbors, Sunday was Ram Navami, a spring festival. That festival celebrates good winning over evil, a common theme in the Hindu faith.

Residents gathered at the Hindu temple to celebrate with prayers, chants, and singing while uniting as a community.

Attendees say that after the service, there was plenty of food to go around and a sense of gratitude to be able to celebrate together.

This weekend also marked Palm Sunday, the celebration just ahead of Easter.

It's a holiday when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ but it also kicks off the beginning of the holy week.

Palm branches are now on display across Kern County in various churches symbolizing peace and victory.

And as the doors of many churches are now open after COVID restrictions community members can celebrate in person together.

Reverend Darius Riggins from Cain Memorial AME Church in Bakersfield says now that many church members are able to see each other again he hopes the community focuses on the messages of the holiday.

“Now you have a situation where people are going to be more comfortable coming together in close areas and then the different type of Celebrations that we have with regards to this week and upcoming Easter with Easter egg hunts and all that kind of stuff and all the activities that kids love to do but of course the importance is recognizing the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

And for Christians around the world, Holy Week is now in full swing continuing through this upcoming Easter Sunday.

The next day of observance for the Christian community this week is Maundy on Thursday.