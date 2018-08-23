Local security companies share advice to protect your home following footage of a home invasion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

BPD is on the lookout for a suspect wanted for a residential robbery that happened on August 4, 2018.

According to police officers, the female suspect knocked on the front door of a residence near 9500 High Oak Drive and when the victims opened the door, two armed suspects ran into the residence and robbed the occupants of their residence at gunpoint.

After the video of a home invasion was released Tuesday night people are wondering what precautions they can take to feel safe in their own home. Local security companies shared advice about what you should do to protect your home and family in a similar situation.