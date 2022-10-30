Local sports program teams up with League of Dreams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After twelve weeks of hard work, a group of local kids with League of Dreams were recognized for completing a complex sports program.

Over the last several weeks, League of Dreams partnered with A3 Sports Performance for a weekly training program that consisted of specialized complex movements, agility and strength training.

“We’ve been with League of Dreams for a while now and this was probably one of the better programs we’ve been involved in," said Juan Rubio, who's son, Karlo, has been taking part in the 12-week program.

Rubio said this fitness program was a once in a lifetime experience for his kids.

"Seeing the kids, it was great," he said.

Owner of A3 Sports, Ryan Beckwith, said their training program isn’t just about fitness but helping athletes optimize their mobility and skills for every movement. That's why this kind of program was so beneficial to the needs of League of Dreams.

“We really thought they would benefit from doing it and they were looking for something to do that was more health and wellness based," Beckwith said. "Us giving them the opportunity come in and actually be treated as an athlete, as an off-season trainee when they’re doing other sports so that they’re ready for their movement patterns.”

The kids in the program varied in ages and abilities but each of them showed up every Saturday and put in the hours. In the beginning each athlete trained along side an 'angel', a volunteer who helps them through the activities, but Beckwith said as they moved through the program the progress spoke for itself.

“The athletes have felt a lot more comfortable not needing the angel with them," he said. "Which has been a huge growth for us and for the athletes to feel like they can do it on their own. Which is absolutely incredible.”

For Beckwith and his staff, seeing that growth come to light is what this program is all about.

While this first 12-week course has been completed, Beckwith says they’re already moving plans forward to offer another program with League of Dreams. for more information you can check out ourleagueofdreams.com.