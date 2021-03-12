Local teen awarded Coastal California Youth of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After spending years in the Boys & Girls Club, helping provide meals for children, and serving the community, Jesse Magdaleno has been chosen as this year's Coastal California Youth of the Year.

The Boys & Girls Club Kern County announced the award. According to the club, Magdaleno has been performing since he was 8-years-old. They said he has accumulated thousands of community service hours by entertaining at local, regional and national Boys & Girls Club events.

"I think being able to be part of such an amazing experience and program, it just gives you a different perspective," Magdaleno said. "Serving these kids, packing their lunches, and being able to be the reason that they have a meal for themselves, it just feels amazing and being a part of it, I'm very grateful."

On top of his community service, Magdaleno was also part of an elite Boys & Girls Club talent team and performed for the Bakersfield Symphony, American Red Cross, Bakersfield North Rotary Club.

With the award, Magdaleno was awarded a $2,500 scholarship and earned the opportunity to represent Coastal California at the upcoming California State Youth of the Year Celebration in April.

Magdaleno was scheduled to co-host events at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference in Florida in 2020 and perform at numerous other events and local theatrical productions, which were put on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions. The release said he has spent this last year attending virtual high school, performing in local shows and music videos.