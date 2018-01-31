Locals share hopes for State of the Union address

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - With the State of the Union address nearing, locals have many opinions about how President Trump has done so far in office and what they hope he addresses in his speech.

"I think he’s doing a great job."

"I’m not really a fan of Donald trump, I respect him as our president but some of his policies I just don’t agree with."

"From the financial end of things, very well I think. I think foreign relations maybe not so good. Overall I think, probably an 8 out of 10."

Many of the people 23ABC spoke with Tuesday, regardless of political affiliation, say they hope the president is honest and candid.

"I hope the American people see that he comes out and is just his true genuine self and that he does speak from the heart and I think you’ll pretty much know within the first five minutes if he’s sincere or not."

"Be honest, look at his faults, look at what he’s done right and what he’s done wrong and just be honest with people, I think I could respect that."

Some people argue it doesn't matter what President Trump says, there will be people who criticize no matter what.

"I don’t think there is a perfect thing to say. Like I said, everybody’s going to be opinionated."

One woman hopes people will not let the politics divide the local community.

"I hope that Kern County can keep positive. Even if you don’t care for the president or do care for the president just understand that when he’s gone out of the office you still have to live with these people and you still have to be respectful so just keep that in mind."

The State of the Union is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.