Locks of Glory: Ridgecrest's mullet contender has a heart as awesome as his hair

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The 2023 USA Mullet Championship is underway, and for Ridgecrest's Zarek Rael, it's business up front, party in the back, and a big heart all the way around.

10-year-old Rael says he entered this year's competition for more than just a cool haircut.

"So when my friend was diagnosed with cancer, I wanted to grow out my hair and donate it," said Rael.

Zarek met his friend and teammate playing baseball, and he says they would often spend time throwing the baseball around together. When Rael found out his friend was diagnosed with leukemia, he was motivated to grow out his hair and donate it to Wigs for Kids.

"I was really sad, and then when I heard about wigs I was like, 'Oh, I can just donate my hair,'" said Rael.

Rael says he's grown out his mullet for 2 years, giving him enough time to bring his A-game for the 2023 contest.

"Last year, I was like, 'I want to do this mullet championship,' and then my mom missed it at the last second, and now my hair is really cool and I got this flag," said Rael.

Rael has already made the top 100 kids' mullets across the nation, and the founder of the USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, says over 1,000 kids entered this year's contest, with most applicants 12 years old and under.

"People get super competitive. We're at that stage right now where the competition is fierce," said Begola.

Contestants move on from each round by accumulating the most fan votes and donations for Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, a national nonprofit committed to helping America's military veterans. After selecting the top 100 kids, the judges choose a top 25, with 5 of those spots to be chosen by this year's celebrity judges, Theo Von and Mario Lopez.

The top 25 then battle it out for the top 3 spots. The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 award.

Begola says he began the competition as a fun idea, especially after many people grew out their hair when salons and barbershops shut down during the pandemic. Since then, he says he's seen the contest give many kids a confidence boost while creating an impact across the country.

"I think, really, having fun has always been at the root of this, and raising money for others has also been a big one. The charity this year so far - the mullet community is an overwhelmingly awesome community - they've raised over $100,000 dollars," said Begola.

That desire to give back is something Rael aspires to achieve as well, which is why he will be donating his hair to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit that provides wigs for children who lose their hair due to medical treatments and conditions.

"I was like, 'Oh, I want to donate to that because all of those wigs are for free," said Rael.

Round 2 of voting in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship ended Monday, July 24, and Rael says he hopes he'll make it to the top 25.