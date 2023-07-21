Watch Now
Long Beach man identified after body is found in Kern River

Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 16:29:57-04

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was found dead after going missing in Kernville.

According to the Coroner's Office, Jevon Ta Sean Rubio, 21, of Long Beach was found dead in the Kern River near Rivernook Campground by the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 3:03 p.m. on Thurs, July 20.

Rubio was reported missing in Kernville around 12:55 p.m. on Fri, July 7. According to the Coroner's Office, Rubio's cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
