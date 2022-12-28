Long-time Bakersfield College sports announcer Carl Bryan, 'Voice of the Renegades', dies at 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Longtime Bakersfield College (BC) sports announcer Carl Bryan died at the age of 77 on Wednesday morning, according to a family friend.

Bryan died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Downtown Bakersfield earlier this month.

Bryan was often referred to as "BC's Golden Voice" and "the Voice of the Renegades," titles he had gained by being an announcer during BC's football and basketball games, as well as track and field events, for decades.

Bryan retired from announcing earlier this year.