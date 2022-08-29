Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.

In northern L.A. County, residents are only allowed to water one day a week and only 8 minutes per each set of sprinklers.

So the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the look-out for anyone breaking those rules.

The district fines people who go over their water limit, but says those fines aren't making a difference.

Now, they're installing water restrictors on people's homes if they repeatedly use too much.