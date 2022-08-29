Watch Now
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions

There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 29, 2022
In northern L.A. County, residents are only allowed to water one day a week and only 8 minutes per each set of sprinklers.

So the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is on the look-out for anyone breaking those rules.

The district fines people who go over their water limit, but says those fines aren't making a difference.

Now, they're installing water restrictors on people's homes if they repeatedly use too much.

