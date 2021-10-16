Loved ones share stories during Deputy Gonzales Funeral

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday, community, and friends gathered to honor the life of Kern County Sherriff's Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales who passed away this past September due to COVID-19.

Deputy Gonzales served the Frazier Park community as deputy for 11 years. Although he is a Bakersfield native, through the stories heard today it is obvious he loved Frazier Park and the people there love him too. One person told the story of how he used to call himself the mayor of Frazier Park.

He was not the only family member in law enforcement. His brother Arthur Gonzalez is also part of the kern county sheriff's office community and today spoke about the bond this created among them and the relationship between the two.

He added that given they were both parts of KCSO, he always wanted them to work together, but unfortunately, the day never came.

Gonzales is one of many laws enforcement officers who have passed due to COVID.