M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center to hold annual Evening at the Races fundraiser

M.A.R.E. is a non-profit that runs on donations and over 200 volunteer hours a week. The center is known for offering equine therapy to children and adults with disabilities, as well as veterans.
Time to break out a tuxedo or gown and giddy up! M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center is inviting you to an Evening at the Races.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 14:25:49-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Time to break out a tuxedo or gown and giddy up! M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center is inviting the public to its annual Evening at the Races spring fundraiser.

This year will be the fundraiser's first time under M.A.R.E.'s new covered arena. The event will include wine, dining, and casino games.

M.A.R.E. is a non-profit that runs mainly on donations and over 200 volunteer hours a week. The center is known for its work offering equine therapy to children and adults with disabilities, as well as veterans.

Each year, the center holds the Evening at the Races event to raise funds for its scholarship program. During the pandemic, the center had to cut back on certain things, so it says this year's fundraiser is even more exciting.

"Bringing those kids back and getting them back into the program that they missed for so long has been really crucial. Part of it just for the therapeutic aspect, the consistency, to see the improvement," explained Kimiko Kobayashi, Execute Director of M.A.R.E. "We know you have to have that every week so when we had to take those long breaks it was really detrimental to everyone."

The Evening at the Races fundraiser will be held on Sat, March 25th. Tickets are available, starting at $125 a person.

To learn more about the event or M.A.R.E.'s programs, visit its website.

