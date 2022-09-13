MADD Kern County to host 9th Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kern County will be hosting the 9th annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash event on Saturday, September 24th.

Presented by CHAIN | COHN | CLARK in collaboration with MADD Kern County, the Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5K run will be held for the ninth year. The run aims to spread awareness of drugged and drunk driving in Kern County. According to MADD Kern County, Bakersfield is one of the worst places to drive, with vehicle accidents spiking due to impaired driving in recent years. According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Bakersfield has at least 4,000 DUI arrests every year, averaging more than 11 arrests per day.

"We should remember that behind these startling statistics are lives being upended," said Carla Pearson, MADD Kern County’s victim services specialist. "Because impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable, we can come together to make sure we have no more victims in our community."

Proceeds from the Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash event will be donated to local educational programs and drunk driving prevention services, as well as to victims of drunk driving and their families.

For more information on the event, visit walklikemadd.org/bakersfield.