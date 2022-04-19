Make-A-Wish helps make four-year-old Regan’s dream come true

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An organization that strives to make dreams come true granted one Kern County family a wish they’ve been hoping for.

Make-A-Wish is helping one local girl with a rare disease enjoy something she normally can’t.

Reagan was born at just 24 weeks and after numerous hospital stays and procedures, she’s now four years old whose wish was granted: a playset right in her backyard.

“She loves swings, she loves slides, she loves to play around she loves to jump,” said Reagan’s mom.

Reagan loves playing outside but health issues have held her back from doing some of her favorite things.

“Being around other kids is hard on her, a little cold can be life threatening for her and there has been times where we have taken her to the park and she has gotten sick.”

Reagan’s mom, Michelle Webb said Reagan suffers from a pulmonary condition called bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a breathing disorder where an infant’s lungs do not develop normally due to having been born prematurely. She said Reagan has undergone several procedures to clear her lungs.

“She had to be on the vent and oxygen when she came home, she was 18 months, she couldn’t walk, she could barely sit and now she’s four and she’s walking and she’s off the vent.”

Webb said Reagan has overcome many obstacles and she wants her to enjoy life.

So, when Make-A-Wish volunteers met Reagan and her family, they wanted to make her wish come true.

“Her wish that she submitted to Make-A-Wish was to have a play structure in the backyard,” said Jeff Mojo.

Make-A-Wish Wish Granter Jeff Mojo said he and other volunteers grant life-changing wishes for children like Reagan with critical illnesses. On Monday afternoon, they finished building a playset just for her.

“Reagan has obviously seen us working on the play structure, she’s been so excited. So, it’s been a lot of fun watching her she’s just been full of joy.”

Webb said the playset is perfect for Reagan.

“Make-A-Wish is just such a wonderful organization that they do trips, and they do other things but for us this is like the perfect wish, for her the perfect gift, and we are not going to have to worry about her getting sick. We won’t have to worry about her being around other kids.”