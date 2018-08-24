Man arrested after burglary, assault inside southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after Bakersfield Police say he was caught inside a southwest Bakersfield home by the homeowner.

On August 3 around 1:30 p.m., the victim arrived home to see the rear door ajar and a Hispanic man in his mid-20's attempting to jump the fence. The victim tried to keep the man detained when the suspect brandished a knife and cut him. The man did escape, but the victim was able to take a picture of the getaway vehicle with his phone.

The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Ray Segura.

Segura has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.