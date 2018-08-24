Man arrested after burglary, assault inside southwest Bakersfield home

Sydney Isenberg
6:15 AM, Aug 24, 2018
bakersfield | assault | burglary | bakersfield police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary after Bakersfield Police say he was caught inside a southwest Bakersfield home by the homeowner. 

On August 3 around 1:30 p.m., the victim arrived home to see the rear door ajar and a Hispanic man in his mid-20's attempting to jump the fence. The victim tried to keep the man detained when the suspect brandished a knife and cut him. The man did escape, but the victim was able to take a picture of the getaway vehicle with his phone. 

The suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Ray Segura.  

Segura has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News