Man arrested after killing 2 and wounding another in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) confirmed that two people are dead and another is injured following a shooting and carjacking in Southeast Bakersfield on Wed, April 12.

According to the KCSO, deputies found two men who had been shot multiple times around the 1200 block of South Union Avenue near the intersection on Ming Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Both men were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Around the same time, the KCSO received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting an "unknown situation" near the 200 block of Adams Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man with a gun attempting to run from the area, later identified to be Brian Castellon, 29. Castellon was detained by deputies.

According to the KCSO, Castellon had committed a carjacking and shot one of the victims. That person, however, only had minor injuries. Castellon was arrested and taken to a local hospital for injuries that the KCSO said happened before his arrest.

Meanwhile, KCSO Homicide Unit detectives discovered after an investigation that Castellon had shot the two men on South Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, witnesses at the original scene identified Castellon as the shooter.

After he is released from the hospital, Castellon is expected to be booked into Kern County Central Receiving Facility on several charges, including two murder charges. There are no additional suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.

