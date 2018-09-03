Man arrested after leading officers in a pursuit

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

An illegal street race at California City led to a high-speed chase on Saturday at 8:42 p.m.

According to police, Alex Horton, 21, was riding a motorcycle in speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Police say Horton and a black Audi sedan engaged in an illegal street race at California City Boulevard and Randsburg-Mojave Road.

Officers arrested Horton at his residence for felony evading of police. Officers said Horton later admitted to running from the police due to not having a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.



Horton was transported to the Mojave jail and charged with reckless evading of a peace officer, illegal speed contest, failure to stop at stop signs, speed in excess of 100 miles per hour and unsafe speed.

Horton’s motorcycle, a 2005 Suzuki Hayabusa, was impounded