Man arrested after police chase from Southwest Bakersfield to Downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested in Downtown Bakersfield after leading police on a chase with a stolen vehicle starting in Southwest Bakersfield on Mon, May 1.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers discovered a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it near the intersection of New Stine Road and Wilson Road around 12:23 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Matthew Difalco, 24, failed to stop for officers, leading to the pursuit.

BPD officers set up a successful tire deflation device around 12:40 a.m., causing Difalco to strike a light pole near the intersection of 24th Street and Chester Avenue. Difalco tried to flee the scene on foot, but was arrested by officers "utilizing physical force."

After Difalco was arrested, officers discovered a loaded gun, cocaine, and suspected drug paraphernalia in his possession. Difalco was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and felony evasion, as well as for violating the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.