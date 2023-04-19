Man arrested for stabbing in Downtown Bakersfield, school put on lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department for stabbing another man near an elementary school in Downtown Bakersfield on Tues, April 18.

Bradly Tomlinson, 37, was arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place near the intersection of 20th Street and Chester Avenue around 11:46 a.m. According to the BPD, officers discovered a man with a "non-life-threatening stab wound" after being notified of a stabbing in the area.

The suspect, later identified as Brady Tomlinson, 37, had fled the scene on foot by the time officers arrived. As a precaution, Downtown Elementary School was placed on lockdown as BPD officers searched for Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was found near the 2100 block of 21st Street. He was arrested in connection with the stabbing, as well as for violating his Post Release Community Supervision terms of release.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

