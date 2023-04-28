Watch Now
Man arrested in California City for firing gun in neighborhood

Kevin Steven, 20
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:24:47-04

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A California City man was arrested for firing his gun out in public in a residential neighborhood on Thurs, April 27.

According to the California City Police Department, officers received a call reporting a man firing shots in the neighborhood around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, CCPD officers discovered Kevin Steven, 20. It was determined that Steven was the man who fired the gun and he was arrested for willful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

"It is unknown why or what Steven was firing at," according to the CCPD. The department also said that at this time, there are no victims.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CCPD at (760) 373-8606.

