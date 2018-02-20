Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Albertsons in Rosamond

A man is in custody after he allegedly robbed an Albertsons in Rosamond on Monday night.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says a masked man pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded money and alcohol. The pickup that was driven by the suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Frank O'Sullivan, was found at Franklin Avenue and 15th Street West around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies, using a public address system, tried to get O'Sullivan out of a home, but he did not respond. SWAT was called out and a perimeter was setup.

KCSO says a search warrant was served and they entered the home, where they found O'Sullivan.

Inside, KCSO found "a silver-colored simulated" gun, a mask and clothes believed to be used during the robbery. Eight bottles of alcohol taken during the robbery were also recovered.

O'Sullivan was taken into custody and faces a number of charges.