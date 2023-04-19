Watch Now
Man arrested in Wasco after stabbing woman

Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:50:57-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stabbed a woman in Wasco on Wed, April 19.

Wasco area deputies discovered a woman who had been stabbed near the 800 block of 16th Street. The woman received "non-life-threatening" injuries, according to the KCSO.

The man who stabbed the woman, later identified as Daveon Crenshaw, 19, had left the scene before deputies arrived. He was arrested by KCSO deputies near the intersection of F Street and Poso Drive without incident shortly after.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
