Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to fatal East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details on a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield back in May. Thirty-two-year-old Barney Crowles was arrested in connection to the case in which 42-year-old Juan Felipe Neri was shot and killed.

Crowles, who faces a first-degree murder charge, is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon for his felony arraignment.

23ABC previously covered a vigil for Neri last month where family members said they felt justice wasn't being served.

Neri's wife said Crowles is Neri's nephew by marriage.

