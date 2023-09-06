Watch Now
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to fatal East Bakersfield shooting

Thirty-two-year-old Barney Crowles was arrested in connection to the case in which 42-year-old Juan Felipe Neri was shot and killed.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Sep 06, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details on a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield back in May. Thirty-two-year-old Barney Crowles was arrested in connection to the case in which 42-year-old Juan Felipe Neri was shot and killed.

Crowles, who faces a first-degree murder charge, is scheduled to be in court Wednesday afternoon for his felony arraignment.

23ABC previously covered a vigil for Neri last month where family members said they felt justice wasn't being served.

Neri's wife said Crowles is Neri's nephew by marriage.

