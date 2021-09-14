Man convicted of second-degree murder in Motel 6 stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing of another man at a Motel 6 on Easton Drive on Dec. 16th, 2020.

Jose Luis Valdez Esparza was also found guilty of robbery, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

The Bakersfield Police officers found Corey Wayne Thomas with multiple stab wounds at Motel 6. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according the District Attorney's Office.

Video surveillance from Motel 6 showed Esparza’s attempt to steal from Thomas, according to the District Attorney's Office. A fight ensued and Esparza stabbed Thomas four times, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Esparza faces a sentence of 21-years-to-life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16th.