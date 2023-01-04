Man dead after being hit by car on Hwy 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after being hit by a car on State Route 178 on Tues, Jan 3.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a call reporting a man hit by a car on Highway 178, east of Niles Street shortly before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man's body on the north shoulder of the westbound lanes.

According to the CHP, the man was walking southbound in the westbound lanes when he was hit by a 2019 Mercedes A220 that was going approximately 60 miles per hour. The driver of the Mercedes, 33-year-old Jajayra Sillas, stayed at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.