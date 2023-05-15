Man dead after crash involving motorcycle and truck in Weldon

WELDON, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred in Weldon on Sun, May 14.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified of a crash on Highway 178, west of Powers Lane around 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, CHP officers and medical personnel discovered a man who had been ejected from a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, as well as a woman driving a 2011 Dodge truck. The man died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the woman, 30-year-old Kalee Morgan of Weldon, was driving westbound on Highway 178 when she slowed to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The man, also traveling westbound, began passing Morgan and two other vehicles at "a high rate of speed" when he collided with the left front side of the truck. The man was ejected from his motorcycle due to the collision.

According to the CHP, it still has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.

