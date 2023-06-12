Man dead after crash on Highway 58, allegedly not wearing seatbelt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a single-car crash on Highway 58 near Bealville on Sat, June 10.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Bakersfield Area CHP Office received a call reporting a vehicle that had left the road on Highway 58, west of Bena Road, around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2014 Jeep that had traveled down an embankment along the north side of the highway. The driver died at the scene.

An investigation by CHP officers determined that the man drove off the road at an unknown speed. The Jeep went down the embankments before overturning. It landed on its wheels on a dirt road. The driver was ejected from the Jeep, leading to his death.

According to the CHP, the driver was "not wearing a seatbelt restraint at the time of the crash." The CHP also claims that alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

