Man dead after hit by car in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oildale on Sun, May 14.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers received a call reporting a crash on Olive Drive east of State Road around 4:23 a.m. Upon arrival, officers and medical workers discovered that a 2016 Toyota had hit a man while driving. The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old George Ruan, and his passenger stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Ruan was driving eastbound on Olive Drive as the man was walking southbound outside of a crosswalk. Ruan was unable to avoid the man due to "poor lighting conditions" and the man's "dark-colored clothes," according to the CHP.

Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.

