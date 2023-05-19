Man dead after stabbing near La Mirage hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead following a stabbing near La Mirage hotel in Central Bakersfield on Thurs, May 18.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers received a report of an assault near the 500 block of Union Avenue around 7:13 p.m. Upon arrival, BPD officers discovered a man who had been stabbed outside of a hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, David Nutt, 51, of Bakersfield was arrested for the stabbing. According to the BPD, he was taken into custody at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane before being taken to the Kern County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

