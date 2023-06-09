Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dead after two-vehicle crash on Gosford, allegedly ran red light

An investigation by the BPD revealed that the man had failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the woman's vehicle. He then lost control and crashed into a tree in the median of Gosford.
A late night traffic collision between two vehicles happened in southwest bakersfield on Thurs, June 8.
Crash of Gosford Road and District Boulevard
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 11:11:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A late-night traffic collision between two vehicles left one man dead in Southwest Bakersfield on Thurs, June 8.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Gosford Road and District Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with major injuries and a woman with minor injuries. BPD officers performed CPR on the man until medical aid arrived, however, he died at the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation by the BPD revealed that the man had failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the woman's vehicle. He then lost control and crashed into a tree in the center median of Gosford.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture