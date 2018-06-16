Man dies following crash in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday night left a man dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle.

Around 8:40 p.m., Bakersfield police officers found a man, who was riding the motorcycle, suffering from major injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The rider's identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD.

Officers said it does not appear drugs, alcohol or speed were factors, but the cause is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the collision, they are asked to call BPD at 327-7111.