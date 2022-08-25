Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Man dies in SW Bakersfield Target parking lot; BPD investigating

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:41 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 02:47:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO)  — A man died Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Target on Stockdale Highway. Multiple police officers were seen investigating the parking lot for hours after first arriving around 9 p.m.

Police did not provide a cause of death, only confirming that the man had been injured and life-saving measures were attempted.

Westbound Stockdale Highway was temporarily closed in the area of the store, located at the Shops at River Walk.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson