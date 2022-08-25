Man dies in SW Bakersfield Target parking lot; BPD investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man died Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Target on Stockdale Highway. Multiple police officers were seen investigating the parking lot for hours after first arriving around 9 p.m.

Police did not provide a cause of death, only confirming that the man had been injured and life-saving measures were attempted.

Westbound Stockdale Highway was temporarily closed in the area of the store, located at the Shops at River Walk.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more.