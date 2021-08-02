Watch
Man drowns in Kern River after reportedly jumping in to save two children

A man drowned in the Kern River this weekend he reportedly jumped in to save two children.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:00:27-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A man drowned in the Kern River this weekend he reportedly jumped in to save two children.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the call came out just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the Kern River Canyon along Hwy 178 between mile markers 23 and 24. Search and rescue crews arrived on the scene and found two juveniles stranded on a rock.

The search began for a 40-year old man who jumped in to help the kids and got them to safety before he disappeared. His body was located about an hour later.

The coroner's office has not identified the victim.

