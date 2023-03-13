Man fatally hit by car in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Southwest Bakersfield on Mon, March 13.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers were notified of a man being by a car on Harris Road and Wible Road around 6:16 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a man who was suffering from major injuries after being hit by a car, as well as the driver of the car. The man was treated with medical aid, however, he died at the scene. The driver cooperated with police.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the car. Alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.