Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the CHP Bakersfield Communication Center received a call reporting a man walking along the right shoulder of Highway 99 at 8:51 p.m. Within minutes, the center received more calls reporting that the man was in the process of crossing lanes before then receiving calls that the man was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Robert Catrini, 72, of Mission Hills had hit the man with a 2015 Honda CRV. Catrini stopped after hitting the man and stayed at the scene of the incident. The man died at the scene.

According to the CHP, drugs or alcohol played no factor in Catrini's end of the crash.