Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Mon, Dec 26.

According to the Coroner's Officer, Nathan Doran Jackson, 42, was found dead inside a vehicle that had gone off the road on Highway 178 near Borel Road.

A man with Jackson's name and age was reported missing on Sat, Nov 26 and had not been seen since the day before, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). Jackson was due to arrive in Bakersfield from Wofford Heights the same night he was last seen, but had not made it home. He was driving a lifted 1988 Chevy Blazer.

23ABC has reached out to the KCSO to determine if Jackson is the missing man. At the time of publishing, we have not heard back.