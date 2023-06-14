Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Man found guilty in DUI crash sentenced to over 19 years in prison

Ronald Dean Pierce, Jr
Court and Legal Decisions (FILE)
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 12:20:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man that was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a deadly DUI crash was sentenced on Tues, June 13.

Ronald Dean Pierce, Jr was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as for related DUI charges.

The deadly crash took place on Old River Road, between White Lane and Ming Avenue, on Nov 24, 2019. Pierce was involved in a street race with a second defendant, Israel Maldonado, before crashing into the back of an uninvolved vehicle. That vehicle was pushed forward into traffic, where it collided with another vehicle. The driver was killed and two passengers were injured.

Maldonado was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving.

