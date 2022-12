BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street around 8:19 a.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. The driver stayed at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the BPD. This is an ongoing investigation.