Man in critical condition after being shot on East 9th Street Saturday night

Javier Posadas
East 9th Street Shooting
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:18:22-04

It was just yesterday at around 11:43 pm when the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East 9th street, according to BPD.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival, according to BPD. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white female, wearing a red tank top and pajama pants, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

