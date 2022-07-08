Man injured in Bakersfield apartment explosion to file lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the residents injured in the explosion at an apartment complex last week in Downtown Bakersfield is now planning to take legal action.

Lawyers for Zackhary Williams say his leg was broken during the incident last week and announced Thursday a lawsuit is coming.

Details on the lawsuit are scheduled to be released during a press conference Friday.

It all comes just a week after an explosion rocked the Park 20th Apartments near 20th and V streets.

No official cause has been given yet but fire officials did say it could have been a gas leak.