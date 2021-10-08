Man sets apartment on fire before being taken into custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday night Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block Golden State Ave for an unknown situation. Upon arrival, officers determined someone later identified as George Bravo, 43, had vandalized a neighbor’s window and threatened citizens using a knife.

According to a press release, Bravo was armed with a machete and barricaded himself inside his apartment with a woman. The female, unharmed, was able to flee the apartment. Officers attempted various de-escalation tactics; however, Bravo continued to throw knives and rocks at officers.

Bravo then began to light items on fire and throw them at officers and, in the process, set the apartment on fire. Bravo exited the rear of the apartment and was taken into custody. The apartment became fully engulfed and spread to adjacent apartments, where all occupants were evacuated safely.

No officers or citizens were injured as a result of the fire. Bakersfield Fire Department Arson Investigators responded to the scene to investigate the fire.

Bravo was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries sustained during the altercation. He will later be booked into the Kern County Jail for applicable charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.