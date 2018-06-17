Man shot multiple times in the area of Knotts Street and North King Street

Cloudy
HI: 82°
LO: 60°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
It happened Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Knotts Street and North King Street.
KCSO says a man was near the intersection when a white sedan approached. The man went to the passenger side of the sedan and that's when someone inside the vehicle shot him multiple times.
The sedan then took off.
KCSO says the man was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.
Soccer fanatics woke up early to fill up World Cup watch parties in Bakersfield Sunday morning.
A neighborhood in Lamont is without power after a fire destroyed a home and damaged a power pole Sunday morning.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized
Delano Police Department is investigating a double homicide occurring late Friday night.