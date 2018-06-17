Man shot multiple times in the area of Knotts Street and North King Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized

It happened Saturday just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Knotts Street and North King Street.

KCSO says a man was near the intersection when a white sedan approached. The man went to the passenger side of the sedan and that's when someone inside the vehicle shot him multiple times.

The sedan then took off.

KCSO says the man was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.