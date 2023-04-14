Man shot to death in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following a shooting in Oildale on Fri, April 14.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of vandalism occurring near the 2100 block of Barnett Street around 10:16 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. KCSO deputies and medical aid attempted to save the man's life, however, he died at the scene. The man's identity will be released by the Kern County Cororner's Office at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.

