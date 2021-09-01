Watch
Man who punched radio personality Ralph Bailey faces battery charge

23ABC
Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man who punched a local radio personality is facing battery charges. According to court documents, 36-year-old Alexander Vera is due in court on September 7th.

Vera allegedly punched radio personality Ralph Bailey on August 27th at KC Steakhouse.

