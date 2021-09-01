Man who punched radio personality Ralph Bailey faces battery charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man who punched a local radio personality is facing battery charges. According to court documents, 36-year-old Alexander Vera is due in court on September 7th.

Vera allegedly punched radio personality Ralph Bailey on August 27th at KC Steakhouse.

In the surveillance video of the incident, Bailey appears to be walking away with his hands up when the other man says something. Moments later, Bailey is pushed and then hit twice in the face. Bailey said he suffered a broken jaw in two places and underwent surgery.