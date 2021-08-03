Radio personality Ralph Bailey to undergo surgery after being punched in the jaw

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Radio personality, Ralph Bailey is scheduled to undergo surgery this week to repair his jaw following an attack inside a downtown restaurant on Friday.

The talk show host tells 23ABC he was at KC Steakhouse with friends on Friday night when he was punched in the face by another patron on the dance floor.

In the surveillance video of the incident, Bailey appears to be walking away with his hands up when the other man says something. Moments later, Bailey is pushed and then hit twice in the face. Bailey said he suffered a broken jaw in two places and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday morning.

Bakersfield Police said officers took a report of a battery at that location Friday night. The DA's office told 23 that they're aware of the incident but, BPD is the lead investigative agency. There have been no arrests.